Highlanders taking 'cautious approach' with injury-prone Nehe Milner-Skudder

The Highlanders aren't going to take any risks in rushing former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder back into action, coach Aaron Mauger says.

Milner-Skudder, 29, signed for the Highlanders through until the end of 2021, injury woes stopping his stint with French giants Toulon before it could even start.

However, the recurrence of a shoulder injury has so far seen the 2015 World Cup winning All Black yet to feature for his new side.

Shoulder woes plagued Milner-Skudder before his move to France, however Highlanders coach Mauger is confident that they won't spell the end of his time in Dunedin.

"We'd love to see him out on the field, but we're taking a cautious approach," Mauger told media.

"He hasn't played in 18 months, and we don't want to set him up to fail. A little bit of that is medical advice and a little bit of that is Nehe as well.

"It's coming. It's not good enough to play and that's what he's not playing at the moment, and we're not putting him in that situation.

"Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we're really guided by the medical staff there."