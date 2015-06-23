Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south

Highlanders have denied rumours that former Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper is making the move down south to play for the Otago Super Rugby franchise next season.

The Otago Daily Times reported rumours today that the 30-year-old could make a shift to Dunedin with Lima Sopoaga heading to England.

The Highlanders have signed Bryn Gatland for the next season and have Josh Ioane in their Highlanders squad, who has played a handful of Super Rugby matches in 2018.

The Highlanders posted on their Twitter account the Otago Daily Times article with the comment "#FakeNews."

Former All Blacks lock Brad Thorn coaches the Queensland Reds and told Cooper at the start of the 2018 Super Rugby season that his services weren't needed, forcing the Aussie rugby star to play club rugby in Brisbane.