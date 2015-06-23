 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Highlanders

Highlanders have denied rumours that former Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper is making the move down south to play for the Otago Super Rugby franchise next season.

The Otago Daily Times reported rumours today that the 30-year-old could make a shift to Dunedin with Lima Sopoaga heading to England.

The Highlanders have signed Bryn Gatland for the next season and have Josh Ioane in their Highlanders squad, who has played a handful of Super Rugby matches in 2018.

The Highlanders posted on their Twitter account the Otago Daily Times article with the comment "#FakeNews."

Former All Blacks lock Brad Thorn coaches the Queensland Reds and told Cooper at the start of the 2018 Super Rugby season that his services weren't needed, forcing the Aussie rugby star to play club rugby in Brisbane.

The Highlanders have until the end of October to complete their squad for the 2019 season.

Quade Cooper of the Reds Source: Getty
Topics
Rugby
Highlanders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens.

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

'I'm feeling in better shape' - Joseph Parker on fitness and strength ahead of must-win bout
5

'It was really special' - NZ Sevens hero Joe Ravouvou on playing against Fiji
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
1 NEWS

'We didn't get what we came over for' - Australia men's sevens gutted by poor performance at World Cup
02:17
Under Clark Laidlaw’s new programme, the men’s team has resurfaced after a tough 2016 Olympics campaign.

All Blacks Sevens' new generation of stars leading team out of tough times with World Cup win
01:21
After their World Cup win, the team is heading home and can’t wait to share their silverware with NZ.

Black Ferns Sevens proud to be role models for next generation of Kiwi world champions
Hurricanes Ardie Savea (C is tackled by Reds Izack Rodda (L) and Kane Douglas (R during the Hurricanes vs Reds Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 18th of May 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.co.nz

Ardie Savea 'a real outside chance' to play for Hurricanes in semi-final against Crusaders
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:03
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'