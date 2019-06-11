Highlanders preparing to throw kitchen sink at Waratahs in hope of finals spot

The Highlanders are preparing to go all out in their search for a bonus point win over the Waratahs on Friday night, hopeful of sealing their spot in this year's Super Rugby finals.

Needing a bonus point victory and other results going their way, the Highlanders are concentrating first and foremost on getting the right result against the Waratahs.

Speaking to media after training today, assistant coach Glenn Delaney spoke about his side's preparations for what could be their final match of 2019.

"There's focus right across," he said. "If you want to get the bonus points, it's got to be three tries and above.

"There's both sides of the ball come into that. You want to negate them scoring, and score a few more yourself.

"Our focus and our game plan will be to go out and give ourselves the best chance, and that best chance is to score as many tries as we can.

"You'll see the full tank emptied, everything is going to be on offer."