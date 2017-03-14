Highlanders boss says Tony Brown an option to take over head coach role - 'We'd be silly not to consider it'

The Highlanders admit looking into bringing back Tony Brown as head coach at the club is an option they can’t overlook, with the southern franchise looking to find a replacement for Aaron Mauger for 2021.

Highlanders coach Tony Brown Source: Photosport

The Highlanders announced last week they were parting ways with Mauger after a largely unsuccessful three years at the club which produced two Super Rugby quarter-finals exits and a fourth-place finish in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Highlanders said they would take their time looking for a replacement but club CEO Roger Clark told Fairfax he’s ready to hand the reins back to Brown as part of a co-coaching setup with Clarke Dermody.

“We’d be silly not to consider it. He’s been head coach before,” Clark said.

“Clarke Dermody has obviously done a bit of co-coaching in Tasman, so he’s grown into that role. So there’s potential.

“But it’s just something we’re talking about at the moment.”

Should Brown be offered the gig, he could be in a unique coaching situation in New Zealand thanks in part to his contract belonging to the Highlanders and not New Zealand Rugby.

With Brown currently employed by the Highlanders and not NZR, Brown would be allowed to coach the southerners while also keeping his role as an assistant to Jamie Joseph with Japan.

“That’s something we've got to work through if it comes to fruition, but that’s a decision the club has to make,” Clark said.

Clark noted even if there was some concern by New Zealand Rugby, they’ve currently got Chiefs head coach Warren Gatland “funnily enough” doing something similar with the British and Irish Lions.