'He's taken every opportunity' – Tana Umaga backs Bryn Gatland as Blues' first-five

Blues coach Tana Umaga is backing young first-five Bryn Gatland to succeed, having named him to start in the number 10 jersey against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

Gatland, 22, finds himself as the Blues' first-choice number 10, with the likes of Otere Black and Stephen Perofeta unavailable through injury.

Speaking at the Blues' media session this afternoon, Umaga threw his support behind the young playmaker.

"I think he's earned the right to start," Umaga said.

"Obviously we've got a few injuries, but he's taken every opportunity that's been given to him and performed well for us."