 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'He's taken every opportunity' – Tana Umaga backs Bryn Gatland as Blues' first-five

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Blues coach Tana Umaga is backing young first-five Bryn Gatland to succeed, having named him to start in the number 10 jersey against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

The youngster will start at number 10 for the Blues against the Highlanders.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gatland, 22, finds himself as the Blues' first-choice number 10, with the likes of Otere Black and Stephen Perofeta unavailable through injury.

Speaking at the Blues' media session this afternoon, Umaga threw his support behind the young playmaker.

"I think he's earned the right to start," Umaga said.

"Obviously we've got a few injuries, but he's taken every opportunity that's been given to him and performed well for us."

"He's a solid player and knows our game. He's got a lot of quality players outside him - and they'll give him support."

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Kiwi snowboarder qualified top with a whopping score of 97.50.

Watch: Carlos Garcia Knight smashes snowboard big air qualification to seal finals spot

00:15
2
Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

00:20
3
Auckland's Jeet Raval was happy with his effort, after help from Canterbury's Andrew Ellis.

Watch: Black Caps star nails rival in the head with brutal straight shot, ball flies over rope for six

4
Highlanders captain Ben Smith in action during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium, Saturday 18th March 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Highlanders name strong side to face Blues in Super Rugby opener

5
The Black Caps' all-rounder was top scorer for NZ in their seven-wicket loss last night.

LIVE: Black Caps bat first against Australia in explosive T20 tri-series finale

00:51
Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

00:36
Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.

01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Weather easing as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita moves away from country, some rain for east of South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:15
The ex-tropical Cyclone moved across the country last night leaving a mess and many people without sleep.

'Logs crashing against the rocks' - Titahi Bay resident describes tremendous noise caused by Cyclone Gita during the night

Mauricio Torrealba told 1NEWS about his "scary" experience.

00:57
This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.

Takaka Hill has 'significant damage' after drone footage reveals destruction left by Cyclone Gita

Two sections of the road in Tasman District have been washed away and the road is expected to be closed for days.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 