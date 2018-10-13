'He'll be there no doubt' – North Harbour captain, coach talk up Dillon Hunt as All Blacks bolter

All Blacks prop Joe Moody is itching to return to action for Canterbury this weekend, after an injury ravaged 12 months.

After missing the second half of 2017 with a shoulder injury, Moody was most recently struck down this year with a broken thumb, while also suffering injuries to his finger and knee.

However, preparing for his fourth return from injury this year alone, Moody is looking forward to gearing up for Canterbury against Counties Manukau in Pukekohe this weekend, looking to prove his fitness before the All Blacks' end of year tour.

"It's been one of those years for me," Moody told Stuff.

I haven't been able to string a lot of games together. But, at the same time, from now, it's just all on the way up."

Moody's time on the sideline hasn't had too much of a negative affect on the All Blacks though, with Karl Tu'inukuafe emerging as a contender for the number one jersey. Moody though, welcomes the competition.

"Karl is going well and there is no guarantees in sport. I've just been doing everything I can at my end. Keep fit, keep strong."

"Hopefully I can get out on the field and put some good performances in and get my spot back."