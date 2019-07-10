TODAY |

'He'd be doubtful' - Sonny Bill Williams unlikely for All Blacks against Argentina

Sonny Bill Williams is in doubt for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship opening Test with Argentina in Buenos Aires this weekend, battling a hamstring injury.

Williams, 33, injured picked up the tight hamstring in the first week of the All Blacks' camp at the start of July, however still travelled to Argentina in the hope of being fit for Sunday morning's clash.

Speaking to media though, assistant coach Ian Foster cast doubts over Williams' involvement in the first All Blacks Test of the year.

"He'd be doubtful, but he's training really well," he said.

The midfielder is battling a hamstring issue before facing Argentina.

"He's grumpy with me for holding him back a little today cause he's just ready to go so he's feeling really good, but we've just got to make sure we get full strength back into that leg."

With Williams absent, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ngani Laumape are the most likely midfield combination, while the likes of Jordie Barrett and potential debutant Braydon Ennor could also find themselves in contention.

The All Blacks midfielder is battling a hamstring issue. Source: 1 NEWS
