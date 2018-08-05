'Having real pride in my performance' - Richie Mo'unga relishing being Crusaders' big game player

The Crusaders have warned their second coming as Super Rugby's kingpins isn't over.
The most dominant team in the competition's history made it nine titles in 22 years with their typically ruthless 37-18 defeat of the Lions in the final in Christchurch last night.
Defending their title with virtually the same team who tasted glory against the Lions in Johannesburg a year earlier, the Crusaders are set to trot out close to an identical group in 2019.
Bursting with All Blacks forwards and some of the premier young backline talent in New Zealand, it seems even now it will take something special to prevent Scott Robertson's men from claiming a hat-trick.
The charismatic coach told journalists his mind was "already wandering" to next year after a compelling display in the decider.
Before that, he was happy the Crusaders had reclaimed their status as indisputable competition top dogs.
They went without silverware for eight years under predecessor Todd Blackadder before Robertson sparked them into life last season.
Retiring prop Wyatt Crockett and Bordeaux-bound winger Seta Tamanivalu won't be back next season.
Five-eighth Richie Mo'unga was otherwise licking his lips at the thought of playing in the same star-studded team, supported by a host of players who had made their Super Rugby debut this season.
"We've had to rely on a lot of our depth and no matter who we called upon, regardless of the age, the number on the back, they were able to do a job," Mo'unga said.
"When you've got the players that we do, we're at a stage now where we just want to express ourselves."
Mo'unga's brilliant season ended with a man-of-the-match display in the final.
Yet while he is a sure selection in the All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship named tomorrow, he is still unlikely to earn a Test debut in the two opening Bledisloe Cup Tests.
The 24-year-old said he would remain patient and reflect on what he had achieved over the past six months.
Veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and six uncapped rookies feature in Michael Cheika's 36-man Wallabies train-on squad for this month's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship opener against the All Blacks.
Rested from the June series against Ireland after returning from a stint in the English Premiership, Polota-Nau is back in the mix to earn an 83rd Test cap when Australia face New Zealand in Sydney on August 18.
The 33-year-old is among four hookers in the squad and fighting former NSW Waratahs teammate Tolu Latu, Queensland Reds' incumbent Australian No.2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Brumbies young gun Folau Faingaa for a Bledisloe berth.
Melbourne Rebels' 18-year-old Jordan Petaia was one of the six rookies named in Cheika's squad on Sunday after lighting up Leichhardt Oval on Friday night in a dazzling trial display.
Petaia and Rebels centre Billy Meakes add cover to the midfield after injuries ruled out Test regulars Tevita Kuridrani and Samu Kerevi.
Brumbies star Tom Banks, who shone at fullback in Friday's trial, Faingaa and Rebels pair Jack Maddocks and Jermaine Ainsley are the others in line to earn their maiden Test caps.
Captain Michael Hooper will continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that he suffered in the final Test against Ireland while back-rower Pete Samu will re-join his Wallabies teammates this week after helping the Crusaders win a record-extending ninth Super Rugby title on Saturday night.
The squad will be revised after the camp in Cessnock this week with the Wallabies to reconvene next Sunday at a fan day in Blacktown in Sydney's west.
WALLABIES TRAIN-ON SQUAD
Backs: Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Billy Meakes, Sefa Naivalu, Jordan Petaia, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Matt Toomua.
Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley*, Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Folau Faingaa*, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Pete Samu, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Lukhan Tui, Taniela Tupou.
* denotes uncapped