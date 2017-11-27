As it happened: Beauden Barrett, Portia Woodman named players of the year at World Rugby Awards

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the World Rugby Awards in Monaco.

9:52am

Beauden Barrett defends his title and takes home Men's Player of the Year! That's two under his belt now. Says he can really look back on the accolades when he finally decides to hang up the boots. Says as soon as he gets back to the Barrett household he'll be back into the thick of it with chores. Classic Kiwi answer.

9:45am

Portia Woodman wins Women's Player of the Year! She receives the award from All Blacks legend Dan Carter. Staying true to her roots in her answers for the interview. Thanks her parents for pushing her to be the best she can be. Shares a little story of how she carries a rock from her home up north in her boot wherever she goes so she always has a piece of home with her.

9:39am

The Black Ferns have won team of the year! What a brilliant way to cap off a sensational year. Women's player of the year finalists Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman are on stage to accept the award. Ruby Tui lets out a massive 'Whoop!' as it's announced. Woodman says it's special seeing so much support come in for the team this year. Brazier says it's been massive to see how far the game has come in her career both athletically and support-wise.

9:34am

Aussie mastermind Eddie Jones takes home coach of the year. He says the award is a reflection of the team. He only took the job because he believed in the team and felt they were just missing something. Causes a stir by saying he isn't the number one team in the world and he feels Steve Hansen should have won it. Finishes off by saying his dog will most likely play with the trophy. Classic.

9:32am

Getting to the juicy awards now. Team, Coach and Players of the Year to go.

9:30am

Joy Neville wins referee of the year for performance in the Women's Rugby World Cup - she officiated the final between the Black Ferns and England and formerly played internationally for Ireland. She thanks her mentors for constantly egging her to try refereeing after she hung up the boots.

9:24am

Joaquin Tuculet takes home try of the year. An impressive run against England no doubt but it means Portia has missed out on her first award of the night. Tuculet doesn't have anything to say about it.

9:15am

The ceremony is celebrating what was a memorable Women's Rugby World Cup from earlier this year. There looks like there's going to be a couple of short speeches about it.

9:10am

Rieko Ioane wins breakthrough player of the year! Pretty hard to bet against it considering he's up for the big prize at the end of the night. Funnily enough, he's given the award by fellow teammate nad competition for player of the year Beauden Barrett! Ioane thanks the staff and management for helping him build his game. Very soft spoken.

9:05am

USA speedster Perry Baker wins the men's Sevens award. No arguments there. Brilliant player with ball in hand.

9:00am

Sevens Sister Michaela Blyde has just won the Sevens female player of the year! She says she is very humbled by the award and honoured to play alongside her "sisters" in the black jersey. Blyde had a sensational season with the Black Ferns Sevens, helping them collect a World Sevens Series title with her unmatched speed and power.

8:55am

New Zealand's very own Richie McCaw has won the IRPA Special Merit award alongside England's Rachel Burford. McCaw has been recognised for his incredible on the field and his community work with his co-founded charity iSport off it.

8:50am

Eduardo "Coco" Oderigo has won the Award for Character for his work with local troubled youth in Argentina.

8:40am

The late Marcel Martin has been awarded the Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service. Martin played a big role in the rise of French Rugby and he also served as World Cup director.

PRE-CEREMONY

The All Blacks and Black Ferns could make a massive impact on today's awards ceremony if all goes to script, with Kiwi players featuring in almost every big category at the event.

Beauden Barrett is looking to defend his Men's Player of the Year award from Owen Farrell, Israel Folau, Maro Itoje and fellow All Black Rieko Ioane.

Ioane is also up for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

In the women's section, Black Ferns Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman could add to their successful World Cup campaign with a win in the Women's Player of the Year award as they go up against fellow nominees Safi N'Dyiae and Romane Menager (both France) and England's Lydia Thompson.

Woodman could also bring home Try of the Year after her brilliant run against the USA in the World Cup semi-finals - she is the only woman nominated in the category.

AWARDS

Men's Player of the Year:

Beauden Barrett (New Zealand), Owen Farrell (England and British and Irish Lions), Israel Folau (Australia), Rieko Ioane (New Zealand) and Maro Itoje (England and Lions).

Women's Player of the Year:

Kelly Brazier (New Zealand), Romane Menager (France), Safi N'Diaye (France), Lydia Thompson (England) and Portia Woodman (New Zealand).

Breakthrough Player of the Year:

Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina), Rieko Ioane (New Zealand) and Damian Penaud (France)

Try of the year:

Gela Aprasidze, Sean O'Brien, Joaquin Tuculet, Portia Woodman

Sevens female player of the year:

Michaela Blyde (New Zealand), Ghislaine Landry (Canada) and Ruby Tui (New Zealand).