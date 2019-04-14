TODAY |

'It had to be the World Cup year' - Damian McKenzie opens up on injury heartbreak

Damian McKenzie has opened up on his injury woes, with the All Blacks and Chiefs livewire to miss this year's Rugby World Cup after a ruptured ACL.

McKenzie, 24, is currently out of action for up to nine months, having gone down with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament back in April while playing against the Blues.

Now in the rehabilitation stage of his recovery, McKenzie spoke to the TAB's Staf Chat podcast, opening up on having his World Cup dream taken away from him.

"It's not fun, but it's all part of it. It's just the timing of the year – it could be any other year, but it had to be the World Cup year," he said.

"The first few weeks I was a little bit lost. It felt weird not going to training on Monday, or playing in the weekend, but I guess age is on my side."

McKenzie also ruled out a return this year in the Mitre 10 Cup with Waikato, instead setting his sights on making his return for the 2020 Super Rugby season with the Chiefs.

Damian McKenzie leaves the game injured during a clash between the Chiefs and Blues.
Damian McKenzie leaves the game injured during a clash between the Chiefs and Blues. Source: Photosport
