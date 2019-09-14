TODAY |

'I was getting ready for bed' – Shannon Frizell caught off guard by World Cup call-up

With Luke Jacobson ruled out of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan due to ongoing concussion issues, no one was more surprised than his All Blacks replacement, Shannon Frizell.

The 25-year-old has been called up as the first cab off the rank to replace Jacobson in Steve Hansen's 31-man World Cup squad, flying out of Auckland for Japan late last night.

Speaking to media at Auckland Airport, Frizell admitted his surprise at receiving the call up from All Blacks coaches.

"I always hoped for a call like this, and I got it," Frizell said. "I was surprised by it.

"I was getting ready for bed and got a message, so I called him straight away, the manager. I couldn't go to sleep until later.

"I can't wait to get there and do some mahi."

Frizell will be in contention for the All Blacks' World Cup opener, taking on South Africa in Yokohama on September 21.

Source: 1 NEWS
