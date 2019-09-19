The Front Row: Is it really that bad if the All Blacks lose RWC opener to Springboks?

Is it really that bad if the All Blacks lose on Saturday?

That's the big question Guy Heveldt posed to former Black Fern Kristina Sue and Spark Sport host James Gemmell this week on the Front Row.

"I don't think it's necassarily a bad thing if the All Blacks lose," Heveldt said.

"I obviously want them to win but it's not the end of the world. It's the first game of the World Cup."

Sue pointed out a loss wouldn't spell the end for the All Blacks' chances but simply a change in their journey to defending the title - and who they'd have to take down along the way to do it.

"If they were to win, they'd probably meet Scotland in a quarter-final and England in the semi-final," Sue said.

"If they were to lose, they'll probably meet up with Ireland and Wales and I don't think that's a bad match-up."

One bizzare storyline that has evolved in the build-up to Saturday's contest is the Sprinboks' belief injured All Black star Brodie Retallick could be named to play despite management previously stating they don't expect him back until the quarter-finals.

1 NEWS Sport presenter Scotty Stevenson, speaking with the Front Row's Kimberlee Downs at Tokyo Stadium, said even if Retallick was close to overcoming his dislocated shoulder, it doesn't make sense to play him.

"I can't see him being risked for the Springboks game," Stevenson said.

"It's game number one - you do not win a World Cup in the opening round."

Gemmell backed up Stevenson's comments back in the studio.

"Why would you risk arguably New Zealand's most important player in a game that is huge but is not so crucial that they can't afford to rest him and protect him and give the other locking options to bolster some experience.

"I think it would be daft."

Regardless, Sue and Gemmell backed the All Blacks for a tight win in Yokohama, while Heveldt said South Africa would claim the battle but the All Blacks would eventually win the war.