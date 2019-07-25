TODAY |

The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby

After scraping past the Pumas in Buenos Aires last week, the All Blacks are back on home soil for a clash with the Springboks and they’re bringing with them another dual playmaker combo.

Steve Hansen has named both Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett to start in Saturday’s contest with Mo’unga at first-five and Barrett at fullback.

1 NEWS Sport’s Andrew Saville and Scotty Stevenson joined host Kimberlee Downs on TVNZ’s The Front Row this week and see the combination as an “exciting” prospect.

“Beauden Barrett at fullback is really interesting to me,” Stevenson said.

“Is this a World Cup scenario? I don’t know. Barrett has played 74 Test matches but he has started at fullback twice.

“He’s only had two starts at fullback in his entire All Black Test career so if you’re going to trial it, trial it now.”

Elsewhere, the loose forwards have a different look to them as well with both Sam Cane and Ardie Savea rested this week, giving starting opportunities to Shannon Frizell and Matt Todd.

While the panel agreed this weekend’s clash with South Africa – the All Blacks’ only opportunity to play them before their World Cup clash – is a big opportunity for Frizell to push his case for selection, they weren’t so sure about Todd.

"Matt Todd has been the guy who the All Blacks have said ‘goodbye’ to whenever it suits and brought back in when it suits," Stevenson said.

"He’s the booty call of All Black rugby."

Other topics discussed included the Silver Ferns World Cup win and how it could influence the All Blacks’ own campaign, the latest on Jordie Barrett's contract situation and Richie McCaw’s "alarming" comments backing the Wallabies to be the tournament’s dark horses.

Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville. Source: 1 NEWS
