French side Toulouse confirm signing of veteran All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino

French side Toulouse have confirmed the signing of All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino on a two year deal.

The Auckland side are looking for their first Super Rugby title since 2003.

Jerome Kaino

Source: Photosport

Having announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from All Blacks duty and leaving the Blues at the end of the current Super Rugby season, Kaino's signing was confirmed by Toulouse president Dider Lacroix this morning.

It had been reported that Kaino would join Toulon along with the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Malakai Fekitoa, however the 81-Test veteran has instead put pen to paper with Toulouse, where he'll link up with former Auckland, Blues and All Blacks teammate, Charlie Faumuina.

Addressing media, Lacroix praised Kaino's signing, saying that it was a huge coup for his club.

"Kaino is someone who will bring his experience, his high standards, his willingness to work, to grow his teammates and help the club's play evolve."

"There are players like that, I do not think there are 10 on the planet but he is one of them."

