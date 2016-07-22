 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

French second division rugby player dies in changing room after tackle

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The French rugby community are grieving the loss of one of their own today, after a young second division player died during a friendly match yesterday.

Louis Fajfrowski, 21, of Pro D2 team Aurillac, died in the changing rooms, having been taken from the field after 60 minutes after a tackle.

The young centre was assessed by doctors in the team dressing room, reportedly losing consciousness throughout the night before passing away at 8pm local time.

Club legend Olivier Magne told radio station RMC that the side were devastated by the events.

"It's a whole club, a city, a department and all the French rugby that are affected, who are bereaved, it's a family member who went away, it's very sad for French rugby," he said.

"It is necessary to wait for the autopsy, do not draw an early conclusion.

"But there is an evolution [in] professional sports in general. We are going towards more speed, intensity, violence, there are more and more difficult contacts and they could be avoided.

"We will have to quickly provide answers."

Magne also said rugby must move towards "less violent" tackles.

He said more tackles were being launched "on the upper body with the shoulder at the level of the head".

"That causes a lot of KO [knockouts]."

Source: Getty
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
The All Black halfback has been given a formal warning for lying to NZ Rugby about the incident.

'You lose mana when you do things like that' - Aaron Smith says toilet tryst cost him role leading the All Blacks' haka

2

All Blacks' haka has 'lost its mana', NZ legends claim
3

Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting third child
4

Dan Carter quashes rumours of Super Rugby return with Highlanders
5

Brendon Hartley's chances of racing in 2019 receive big boost after shock driver departure from F1 team
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:55
The All Black halfback has been given a formal warning for lying to NZ Rugby about the incident.

'You lose mana when you do things like that' - Aaron Smith says toilet tryst cost him role leading the All Blacks' haka

Dan Carter quashes rumours of Super Rugby return with Highlanders
01:49
'As enjoyable as the win was, the disappointment of not winning the cup still resonates for me,' he said.

Michael Cheika laughs off Steve Hansen's All Blacks as underdogs claim
00:55
The star winger's injury woes appear to have struck once again.

Steve Hansen says Nehe Milner-Skudder is fine despite leaving All Blacks' game of three halves

All Blacks' haka has 'lost its mana', NZ legends claim

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

A number of past All Blacks have come out strongly in opposition to the continued commercial exploitation of the haka, calling for the pre-match ritual to be performed less.

Having been performed by the All Blacks for nearly the entirety of New Zealand's existence as a rugby superpower, criticism has always followed the haka, with many - usually overseas based - commentators claiming it as an unfair advantage.

In a new book from British journalist Peter Bills titled 'The Jersey', several All Blacks legends raised their own questions as to the haka's ongoing existence, and in some cases exploitation.

"It has lost its mana. It has become a showpiece. They should do it at certain test matches but not all," said former prop Kees Meeuws.

"It was good a few years ago when they had a choice. But now they play 14 test matches a year and that's too much as far as the haka is concerned. We should either have it at home or just away from home, like it used to be. Not both."

Meanwhile, Andrew Mehrtens labelled it as "too commercialised."

The late Sir Colin Meads, arguably the greatest ever All Black, slammed the overuse of the haka, saying it diluted the traditional Maori importance as a war dance.

"They haka everything now. Some dignitary or sports person turns up or a film star at the airport and they haka them. It is ridiculous. I think it has become a celebrity thing. All the schools practise it.

"It should be done before games but as a form of respect to the Maori. We were haka‑ed out there for a while and still are."

Peter Bills' 'The Journey' will be released on August 14.

The All Blacks perform the Haka. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa. Test match rugby union. The Rugby Championship. Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 17 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
The All Blacks perform the haka against the Springboks. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:40
The man who stole the plane from Seattle airport discussed landing the plane with air traffic control and also apologised to those who care for him.

‘This is probably jail time for life, huh?’ - Audio released of air traffic controller's conservation with US man who stole plane

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting third child

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Dan Carter and wife Honor are expecting their third child, announcing the news on social media this morning.

The couple, who already have two sons, Marco and Fox, took to Instagram to share the news.

"Very excited another little Carter will be added to our family soon #BabyCarter #BabyNo3 #Partyof5," Honor posted.

Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting their third child
Dan and Honor Carter announce they're expecting their third child Source: Instagram/Honor Carter
Topics
Rugby