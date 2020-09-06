Foster names seven uncapped players in All Blacks squad

Ian Foster has named the first All Black's squad of 2020 featuring six fresh faces.

Blues winger Caleb Clarke is among the six fresh faces to feature in Ian Foster's 2020 All Blacks squad. Source: Getty

As expected, number eight Hoskins Sotutu features among the loose forwards after a standout season with the Blues.

Sotutu's inclusion is no surprise after receiving interest from England and Fiji, both eager to get their hands on the rising star.

Joining Sotutu is fellow Blues team mate and loose-forward Akira Ioane who earned himself a recall to the All Blacks squad after falling out of favour with selectors in recent years.

Ioane has played just one match for the All Blacks against a French XV side however he is still yet to earn himself a test cap.

At just 20-years old Crusaders' Cullen Grace also makes his way into the side's loose forward line-up.

With veteran lock Brodie Retallick currently on a sabbatical with Japan's Kobelco Steelers and Scott Barret out with injury, two new caps, Crusaders' Quinten Strange and Chiefs rookie Tupou Vaa'i have both been named in their place.

Prop Alex Hodgman also appears in the line-up, adding to the Auckland presence with 10 Blues players featuring in the side.

Following a game winning performance in last night's North v South match, Crusaders Fullback Will Jordan gets the nod to potentially make his All Blacks debut.

Barnstorming Blues winger Caleb Clarke also comes into the side following an impressive Super Rugby season.

The All Blacks schedule for 2020 is still unknown however it is expected that the season will kick off against the Wallabies with two Bledisloe Cup tests.

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor

Props: Alex Hodgman*, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi

Locks: Quinten Strange*, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Samuel Whitelock

Loose Forwards: Sam Cane (C), Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace* Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu*

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber

First Fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga

Midfield: Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown,