Former Highlanders captain undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer

Former Highlanders captain Nasi Manu has taken to social media to warn men to "check your balls" as he prepares for a cycle of chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

The 30-year-old number eight, who now plays for Italian club Benetton, underwent surgery in August to have an abnormal growth removed at a Treviso hospital but now also requires chemotherapy sessions.

After finding out the news, he took to social media to thank fans for their support along with sending out some advice.

"Definitely has put a lot of things into perspective," he said.

"Still a bit of a road to recovery, but got the best Italy has to offer and I will make a full recovery, I'm sure of it!

"Don't be embarrassed, check your balls!"

Manu spent five years playing for the southern Super Rugby franchise, including 2015 when he led the team to their first title.

Nasi Manu on the burst for Highlanders Source: Photosport
