Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families

From two minutes to one hour in just 25 days.

That’s the challenge for former national 7’s rep and Highlanders player Buxton Popoali’i, as he attempts to hold an hour-long prone hold to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

"I did it at home, my wife was laughing at me and just said 'two minutes… how are you going to do one hour?” Popoali’i jokes.

Popoali’i had to give the game of rugby away aged 23 in 2014, after suffering with rheumatic fever and undergoing several heart surgeries.

He admits he went to some dark places following his retirement, but quickly found his place as a personal trainer in Dunedin.

"Bucky’s an outstanding human, but physically he’s an athlete. A lot of people will train with Bucky because they know whatever he’s asking them to do, he can do it too," Les Mills Dunedin assistant club manager Tracey Mitchell says.

Popoali’i is no stranger to fundraisers, last year finishing a marathon to raise money for white matter brain cancer, after a close friend’s dad passed away.

Now he wants to do the same for the Ronald McDonald House, hoping to raise a minimum $2000 to go towards families who are struggling.

The challenge will take place Thursday August 1. He’s confident he can reach the hour-long mark, after going 45 minutes in the weekend.

As to whether he’ll try go even further on the day.

"If someone wants to call me out and say can you go longer and we’ll pay this, then I’m happy to," he says.