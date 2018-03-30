TODAY |

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons retires due to concussion symptoms

Source:  AAP

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons has retired from rugby on medical advice with the Auckland Blues veteran suffering lingering concussion symptoms.

Blues hooker James Parsons celebrates his try

The 34-year-old had intended to play in New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition this year but has been sidelined for several months after suffering a head injury.

"For me it's not about sadness it's about celebration," he said in a statement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Blues captain has been keeping an eye on Stephen Stuart. Source: 1 NEWS

"I've been very fortunate to represent my two home teams The Blues and North Harbour Rugby over 100 times each which is a dream come true, and to play two Tests for the All Blacks is something I'll never forget."

Parsons made his international debut against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2014 and was recalled for a second Test against Australia in Wellington two years later.

With 115 games for the Blues, he finishes the fourth highest capped player for the Super Rugby team behind Keven Mealamu, Jerome Kaino and Tony Woodcock

Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
Former high school rugby player earns shot at becoming next Kiwi in NFL
2
American Magic show off rapid repair work following Prada Cup capsize, and note of thanks to those who helped
3
Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons retires due to concussion symptoms
4
NZ Cricket threatens to pull Black Caps matches from Magic Talk following racism controversy
5
Kiwi Chris Wood heads Burnley to Premier League victory
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:05

Disabled Kiwis call for more support in case New Zealand re-enters Covid-19 lockdown

Department of Conservation brings in more Covid Tracer QR codes at walks, toilets
04:04

NZ's first Covid-19 vaccine could be approved in just over a week — Jacinda Ardern

North Harbour Rugby stalwart and former All Blacks selector Peter Thorburn dies, aged 81