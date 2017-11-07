TODAY |

Former All Black Wyatt Crockett signs short-term deal with Japanese club

1 NEWS
Former All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett is the latest big Kiwi name to confirm he'll spend time playing overseas after agreeing to play in Japan under old Crusaders coach Robbie Deans.

Crockett, who played 71 Tests for the All Blacks and made 202 appearances for the Crusaders, will join Deans at the Panasonic Wild Knights before he returns to New Zealand to represent Tasman in the next Mitre 10 Cup.

Crockett retired from international rugby in 2017 and wrapped up his time with the Crusaders last year but still plays provincially for the Mako.

The 36-year-old said he had planned to get some club games in over the next month but instead will take his talents overseas to compete in the Top League Cup, where he'll get some match fitness before the Mitre 10 Cup starts.

"I am looking forward to playing with a team with a proud history in Japan," Crockett said.

"It is a great honour to be able to play on behalf of Panasonic, and I cannot wait to go to Ota to practice or play."

The Top League Cup is a short 10-week competition in comparison to the longer Japanese league the likes of Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read will be joining later in the year after their All Blacks commitments are up. Crockett said that suits him nicely.

"I also look forward to sharing my experience with the next generation of Panasonic players," he said.

Crockett says it's great for the team to build depth with regulars like Dane Coles stuck on the sideline for parts of this season.
