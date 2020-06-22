TODAY |

Fiji target allegiance of Blues sensation Hoskins Sotutu - report

Source:  1 NEWS

Blues sensation Hoskins Sotutu could be forced into deciding where his international loyalty lies, with the reports the barnstorming loose forward is a target of Fiji.

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

Sotutu, 21, has been arguably the standout player for the top-of-the-table Blues, rising from relative unknown to guaranteed starter under coach Leon MacDonald.

The number eight's irresistible performances keeping All Black hopeful Akira Ioane in the wings, unable to dislodge Sotutu from the Blues' starting side.

Sotutu's form has seen All Blacks legend Buck Shelford throw his name into the ring to replace Kieran Read in the black jersey.

However, according to the New Zealand Herald, Sotutu is being lined up by Fiji's Kiwi coach Vern Cotter, should he miss out on an All Blacks call-up.

Born in New Zealand and having represented the Baby Blacks in 2018, Sotutu is eligible for Fiji through his father Waisake Sotutu, who played 12 Tests for the Flying Fijians.

Sotutu has so far made the most tackles in Super Rugby Aotearoa with 27, and the most carries by a forward with 22.

Rugby
All Blacks
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
English FA's snub of trans-Tasman World Cup bid labelled disrespectful by Australian football boss
2
Warriors players could leave if families can't travel to Australia, coach reveals
3
Warriors battered by Storm as they slump to another humiliating loss
4
England football boss rejected Jacinda Ardern's phone call ahead of World Cup bid
5
Joseph Manu channels Benji Marshall with miracle assist as Roosters beat Dragons
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

NZ Rugby continue planning for North-South game, set tentative October date for Bledisloe Tests
01:36

All Blacks set to face off against Kangaroos in 14-a-side hybrid clash - report

Blues keep the faith, name unchanged starting side to face Highlanders

Highlanders name rookie Scott Gregory at fullback to face Blues