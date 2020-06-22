Fiji target allegiance of Blues sensation Hoskins Sotutu - report

Blues sensation Hoskins Sotutu could be forced into deciding where his international loyalty lies, with the reports the barnstorming loose forward is a target of Fiji.

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

Sotutu, 21, has been arguably the standout player for the top-of-the-table Blues, rising from relative unknown to guaranteed starter under coach Leon MacDonald.

The number eight's irresistible performances keeping All Black hopeful Akira Ioane in the wings, unable to dislodge Sotutu from the Blues' starting side.

Sotutu's form has seen All Blacks legend Buck Shelford throw his name into the ring to replace Kieran Read in the black jersey.

However, according to the New Zealand Herald, Sotutu is being lined up by Fiji's Kiwi coach Vern Cotter, should he miss out on an All Blacks call-up.

Born in New Zealand and having represented the Baby Blacks in 2018, Sotutu is eligible for Fiji through his father Waisake Sotutu, who played 12 Tests for the Flying Fijians.