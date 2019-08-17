TODAY |

Expect 'complete turnaround' from All Blacks against Wallabies, says Richie McCaw

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is expecting a huge turnaround from his former side when they take on the Wallabies in the Bledisloe decider at Eden Park tonight.

After last week's 47-26 defeat in Perth, the All Blacks are under pressure to retain the Bledisloe, having not surrendered the famous trophy since 2002.

McCaw though, is confident that the All Blacks will bounce back in style to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

"It's really intriguing to see what it's going ot be like," he told 1 NEWS at a sponsor's event.

"There's a huge amount of anticipation, that's what these kind of rivalries should be about.

"I think from an All Black point of view, you'll see a complete turnaround in terms of the excitement that comes with it. For whatever reason it probably wasn't as high as it should have been last week, but they'll have that this week.

"One week in rugby, we've seen over the years, can make a big difference. I'm picking the boys will come out [and] it'll be all on."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former captain is expecting his old side to get the job done at Eden Park. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
3
Ian Foster hailed Barrett's role in the All Blacks' dual-playmaker system, despite two poor results.
The heat's on for the All Blacks ahead of tonight's Bledisloe Cup decider
4
The current first-five-eighth joked that the All Blacks great was just pushing tickets for the premiere of his new biopic.
Richie Mo'unga cracks gag about Dan Carter and his movie, much to Codie Taylor's amusement
5
The former captain is expecting his old side to get the job done at Eden Park.
Expect 'complete turnaround' from All Blacks against Wallabies, says Richie McCaw
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Wallabies adopting low-key approach to Bledisloe decider
01:09
The All Blacks need to win at Eden Park tomorrow to keep the Bledisloe Cup.

'This group is hurting' – All Blacks ready for Bledisloe revenge, says Kieran Read
00:58
ARU boss Raelene Castle explained the importance of an All Blacks loss to the Australian rugby community.

'There's an empty spot in our trophy cabinet' – what a Bledisloe Cup win will mean for the Wallabies
00:40
George Bridge and Sevu Reece will be thrust into the action at Eden Park in place of more experienced teammates.

Kieran Read says young wingers need to 'back themselves' under Bledisloe Cup spotlight