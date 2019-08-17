Expect 'complete turnaround' from All Blacks against Wallabies, says Richie McCaw

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is expecting a huge turnaround from his former side when they take on the Wallabies in the Bledisloe decider at Eden Park tonight.

After last week's 47-26 defeat in Perth, the All Blacks are under pressure to retain the Bledisloe, having not surrendered the famous trophy since 2002.

McCaw though, is confident that the All Blacks will bounce back in style to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

"It's really intriguing to see what it's going ot be like," he told 1 NEWS at a sponsor's event.

"There's a huge amount of anticipation, that's what these kind of rivalries should be about.

"I think from an All Black point of view, you'll see a complete turnaround in terms of the excitement that comes with it. For whatever reason it probably wasn't as high as it should have been last week, but they'll have that this week.