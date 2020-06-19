Ex-Chiefs winger James Lowe in line for Ireland debut after qualifying via residency

Former Chiefs winger James Lowe is now only months away from a potential international rugby debut for Ireland.

The prolific winger follows in the footsteps of former Chiefs teammate Bundee Aki after three seasons of dotting down in Leinster's blue jersey.

“Not in my wildest dreams could I have ever thought that I’d be wearing the Three-leaf Clover, it’s crazy,” he said.

Lowe will become one of the last players to qualify through the three-year residency rule, before world rugby makes the switch to five.

He's lost no time immersing himself in the culture.

“Potatoes and Guiness mate, it’s how you become Irish you know,” he joked.

The 27-year-old's rugby career nearly had a different turn after a standout 2015 season saw him considered for the All Blacks’ Samoa visit.

“There was an opportunity to board the plane over there, unfortunately I had to get shoulder surgery, it’s probably the closest I’ve been.

After missing out on a black jersey, Nelson-born Lowe could end up playing against the All Blacks.

“If the opportunity comes, whole heartedly I’m going to give it me all and it'll be an interesting one if we tour New Zealand or the All Blacks do come.”

It’s the immediate prospect of playing in the Six Nations which has the winger primed.

“It’s a melting pot of different ways of playing rugby, going at it every single year, packed out stadiums, people crying during anthems, crazy to actually watch,” he said.