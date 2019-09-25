TODAY |

Ex-All Black Tamati Ellison on adjusting to life in Japan

Former All Black and Hurricane Tamati Ellison is following a well trodden path, one of numerous Kiwis to call Japan home.

The 36-year-old veteran of four Tests and over 50 Super Rugby matches is now the player-coach of Top League side Kurita Water Gush, seeing the difference between Japanese and Kiwi rugby.

"The difference to us back home, I guess we grow up on the game and it becomes a family thing and everyone's involved in the game," Ellison told 1 NEWS.

"Whereas here it seems to be something separate to what they actually do. You know at work or the company or wherever. So that's something, again, once they finish rugby they switch off where we take it home."

Away from rugby, Ellison and his family are settling in fine to the Japanese way of life.

"Hobbies are big here, I think it comes from having something outside of their work and their family life.

"They really sink into all sorts of random things which you'll see here on Takashita Street - from collecting soft toys to make up to different sweets."

As Japanese rugby faces arguably it's biggest test in winning the public over this World Cup, Ellison has his sights set on one game in particular that could help turn the tide.

After a first up victory over Russia, Japan's Group A fate will come down to a much anticipated showdown against a European heavyweight.

"That Scotland game for Japan, if they can get that one over the line I think you'll really feel the tsunami of support for their team."

Ellison caught up with Jenny-May Clarkson to give the tour of where he calls home. Source: 1 NEWS
