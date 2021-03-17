TODAY |

English rugby player gives bizarrely brilliant pre-match interview

English rugby player Max Lahiff has given a brilliantly entertaining pre-match interview to his club's media channel that will have reporters around the world wishing all their talks with players were just as good.

If only all interviews were as entertaining as Bristol’s Max Lahiff. Source: Bristol Bears

Back-rower Lahiff was speaking ahead of Bristol's clash with Wasps at the weekend, getting off to an unconventional start with the player propping himself up against the posts with his head.

Once he starts speaking Lahiff proved just as offbeat, channeling his ancestors, lungs, and "gladiatorial confrontation", leaving the media manager struggling to contain his giggles. 

Bristol, who are coached by Pat Lam and feature Charles Piutau, beat Wasps for the first time in 15 years. 

