England's Vunipola 'superior to Kieran Read' claims Irish writer

England's Billy Vunipola can lay claim to the title of being the world's best number eight - ahead of Kieran Read, according to former Ireland forward Neil Francis.

After England staked their claim as Rugby World Cup contenders with a 57-18 demolition over Ireland last weekend, 26-year old number eight Vunipola showed his prowess as one of the game's most devastating loose forwards, his ball carrying abilities instrumental in his side's record win.

Writing for his column in the Irish Independent, 36-Test veteran Francis claimed that Vunipola has eclipsed both All Blacks captain Read, and Ireland's CJ Stander as the best number eight in the game.

"On his day he is practically unplayable and if your tactical gambit is to try and rush him and chop tackle him before he gets up a head of steam your biggest problem will be just exactly where he pops up on the pitch," Francis wrote.

"His skill levels, his ball handling and his football intuition are even superior to those of Kieran Read.

"It has been obvious for a number of seasons now that Billy Vunipola is the best number 8 in the world by a huge margin."

England will next face Italy at St James' Park in Newcastle next week, before they begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Tonga on September 22.