Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career

Steve Hansen's 15-year legacy for the All Blacks as a coach has come to an end after his side claimed third place in the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a 40-17 victory over Wales.

Hansen was lost for words when asked about his coaching career, visibly emotional in his last ever interview as All Blacks coach.

"It's just a privilege," Hansen said.

The departing coach gave the crowd a big round of applause who were saluting his legacy as an All Blacks coach, who will now prepare for live after coaching his national side.