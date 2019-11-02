Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career

TODAY |

Steve Hansen's 15-year legacy for the All Blacks as a coach has come to an end after his side claimed third place in the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a 40-17 victory over Wales.

Hansen was lost for words when asked about his coaching career, visibly emotional in his last ever interview as All Blacks coach.

"It's just a privilege," Hansen said.

The departing coach gave the crowd a big round of applause who were saluting his legacy as an All Blacks coach, who will now prepare for live after coaching his national side.

The 2015 World Cup winning coach was in charge of the All Blacks for eight years and lead them to multiple Rugby Championships successful European tours including a drawn series against the British and Irish Lions.

Involved with the side since 2004, Hansen leaves the All Blacks after finishing third at the Rugby World Cup. Source: Spark Sport RWC
