Eddie Jones says England got carried away after beating All Blacks in World Cup semi

England's conduct after victory over the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup came back to haunt them, coach Eddie Jones says, after losing to South Africa a week later.

After England outclassed the All Blacks in every department, taking a 19-7 victory in Yokohama, Jones' side couldn't back up the following week, falling 32-12 to the Springboks.

England's v-shaped formation in response to the haka was inspired by coach Eddie Jones.

Writing in his new book My Life and Rugby, Jones spoke about England's mindset leading into the final, saying that he got it wrong in keeping his side's feet on the ground after their victory over the All Blacks.

"There's also a psychological challenge after the kind of big win we achieved against the All Blacks," Jones writes.

"While we did play well, I thought the analysis was a bit over the top. Everyone was slapping us on the back, saying how fantastic we were, how it was the best ever performance by an England team and the best ever win at a World Cup.

Whitelock's shove saw a NZ penalty reversed, a huge moment in the World Cup semi-final.

"The praise was everywhere. The challenge is to bring the players back to reality. It changes the structure and narrative of the week."

Jones' book is released on November 21.

England's coach continued to praise the All Blacks despite his side's dominant win in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup.
