Dave Rennie's cultural impact on Wallabies no surprise to Anton Lienert-Brown

The new culture coming to life at the Wallabies under Dave Rennie is of little to surprise to All Black Anton Lienert-Brown, considering he's experienced what Australia's new Kiwi coach can do first hand.
Wallabies have told media in recent weeks culture off the field has been a key focus of Rennie's since taking over from Michael Cheika, and now footage has started to emerge of the team singing Polynesian songs at team meetings.
Lienert-Brown said it's a familiar-sounding experience.
"I was coached under Rennie for four or five years [at the Chiefs] and it doesn't surprise me at all," the midfielder said.
"He creates good culture... That's how he likes to connect the team and obviously they've got a lot of Pacific Islanders in their team so it's special for them to feel a part of it."
Lienert-Brown joined the Chiefs the season after they claimed back-to-back titles under Rennie in 2014.
While coached by Rennie, Lienert-Brown went on to earn his first All Blacks cap in 2016 before the coach left the Waikato franchise a year later.