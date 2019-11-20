TODAY |

Dave Rennie says choosing Wallabies was 'an easy decision' despite late interest from All Blacks

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says New Zealand Rugby’s interest in him was “late in the piece” as he explained that it was an easy decision to pick Australia over the All Blacks.

The former Chiefs coach told Australian Rugby’s website from Scotland that he had been having conversations about the Wallabies position over a number of months.

“I’m a proud Kiwi and the big thing is I’ve been talking to Australia for a lot of months,” he said.

“The All Black interest came in late in the piece and as I mentioned we’d done a lot of homework, we were really excited by the opportunity to go to Australia.”

“It ended up being an easy decision.”

Rennie said the history of the Wallabies was a big part of the appeal of taking over from Michael Cheika.

“It’s a lot of things, if I look at the great Aussie teams of the past, amazing skill sets, tough, competitive, smart and I looked at Australia, I think there’s a lot of good talent coming through the system.”

Rennie, who is currently in charge of Glasgow Warriors, will start with the Wallabies in July 2020 through until the end of the next World Cup in France in 2023.

The former Chiefs coach said it was an easy decision to take the Wallabies job despite interest from the All Blacks. Source: Rugby.com.au
