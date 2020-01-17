Damian McKenzie's rotten luck with injuries continues, ruled out of Super Rugby opener against Blues

Damian McKenzie's long-awaited official return to rugby will have to wait with the Chiefs star forced to withdraw from tomorrow night's season-opener against the Blues with a hip injury.
The Chiefs announced this morning that McKenzie pulled up training with a tight abductor and has been withdrawn from tomorrow's contest at Eden Park as a result.
The match was set to be McKenzie's return from a nine-month hiatus after he suffered a serious knee injury against the Blues last year which ultimately ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup.
McKenzie has been playing for the Chiefs in their pre-season build-up, telling 1 NEWS two weeks ago after playing 20 minutes in his side's 26-19 loss to the Blues in Waihi his return was a "long time coming".
“[It was] nice to get some early ball and early contact,” McKenzie said.
“[The] knee is fine. I’ve obviously done a lot of work since my injury, bit of rehab. It’s feeling pretty strong.
“A lot of awesome help from our medical team and our trainers - they’ve got me in a good position to come back and play, and my knee feels great."
With the latest injury, Shaun Stevenson will take McKenzie's place at fullback.