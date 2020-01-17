TODAY |

Damian McKenzie's rotten luck with injuries continues, ruled out of Super Rugby opener against Blues

Damian McKenzie's long-awaited official return to rugby will have to wait with the Chiefs star forced to withdraw from tomorrow night's season-opener against the Blues with a hip injury.

The Chiefs announced this morning that McKenzie pulled up training with a tight abductor and has been withdrawn from tomorrow's contest at Eden Park as a result.

The match was set to be McKenzie's return from a nine-month hiatus after he suffered a serious knee injury against the Blues last year which ultimately ruled him out of the Rugby World Cup.

Warren Gatland vents frustrations over All Blacks' resting policy

McKenzie has been playing for the Chiefs in their pre-season build-up, telling 1 NEWS two weeks ago after playing 20 minutes in his side's 26-19 loss to the Blues in Waihi his return was a "long time coming".

The All Black returned after a nine-month layoff but the Blues won 26-19 in Waihi. Source: 1 NEWS

“[It was] nice to get some early ball and early contact,” McKenzie said.

“[The] knee is fine. I’ve obviously done a lot of work since my injury, bit of rehab. It’s feeling pretty strong.

“A lot of awesome help from our medical team and our trainers - they’ve got me in a good position to come back and play, and my knee feels great."

Warren Gatland stamps his mark on first Chiefs XV by leaving host of All Blacks stars on the bench

With the latest injury, Shaun Stevenson will take McKenzie's place at fullback.

