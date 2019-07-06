Crusaders win third straight Super Rugby title with victory over Jaguares

Relive 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of the 2019 Super Rugby final, with the Crusaders hosting the Jaguares at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

9:18pm: FULLTIME - Crusaders 19 Jaguares 3

Crusaders with the ball, two minutes to go. The Jaguares desperate to turn the ball over, the Crusaders look to pick and go.

The Crusaders eating up time. The siren goes, penalty against the Jaguares. The ball is kicked into touch by Hunt. Game over.

THE CRUSADERS HAVE WON THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT SUPER RUGBY TITLE!!!

9:14pm: 78 mins - Crusaders 19 Jaguares 3

The Crusaders can run the ball from inside their own half, before Drummond goes for the box kick. The Jaguares have their turn to run, going side to side. The Crusaders knock on attempting to turn over. Jaguares' scrum.

9:11pm: 75 mins - Crusaders 19 Jaguares 3

Penalty! Miotti knocks on a high ball, and the Crusaders will have a scrum just inside the Jaguares' half. Will Jordan comes on for Ennor. Presumably he goes to fullback, Havili into the midfield.

Drummond feeds, and the Crusaders have the advantage. Will they take the points? Mo'unga wants to kick, this one 48 metres! He's only gone and nailed it though!

9:05pm: 69 mins - Crusaders 16 Jaguares 3

The Jaguares go close! Miotti kicks over the top and Moroni is in hot pursuit! The bounce of the ball doesn't favour the Jaguares, and goes dead. The Crusaders will restart with a dropout.

9:04pm: 68 mins - Crusaders 16 Jaguares 3

The Jaguares go wide and Miotti kicks through for Moyano on the left. The ball is put into touch by the Crusaders, Jaguares lineout on the 22. The Jaguares win the lineout and go for the drive. The Crusaders turn it over, before Ennor knocks on.

9:01pm: 65 mins - Crusaders 16 Jaguares 3

Jaguares win the lineout, but knock the ball on. Bridge kicks through but the Jaguares' chasers get there first, the visitors back behind halfway.

Miotti kicks over the top, but Drummond is there and takes the ball into touch. Jaguares lineout.

8:59pm: 63 mins - Crusaders 16 Jaguares 3

Knock on against de la Fuente, the Jaguares having to try and throw it around now. Crusaders' scrum. Ennor runs off the back but the Jaguares turn it over. Advantage to the Jaguares now, they try to kick through, but we go back for the penalty. Miotti is on as a sub amd kicks for the corner, and a lineout.

8:55pm: 60 mins - Crusaders 16 Jaguares 3

Penalty! The Crusaders win their own lineout, and Kremer is offside. Mo'unga tries a kick out to Reece's wing, but gets it wrong. We go back for the penalty, and the Crusaders want the points again.

Mo'unga won't miss from there.

8:53pm: 58 mins - Crusaders 13 Jaguares 3

Moroni's attempted clearance is charged down by Bridge. Jaguares have a lineout on their own 22. Owen Franks leaves the field in his final match, Alaalatoa the new man. The Jaguares win their lineout, clear into touch, but it's a terrible clearance. Crusaders lineout.

8:49pm: 54 mins - Crusaders 13 Jaguares 3

Penalty! Changes for the Crusaders, Hall and Douglas off - Drummond and Taufua on. Crusaders scrum right in front of the posts.

Drummond feeds, another penalty for the Crusaders against the Jaguares' front row. This time Whitelock wants the three.

Simple enough for Mo'unga right in front. Too easy. Crusaders lead by 10 now.

8:47pm: 52 mins - Crusaders 10 Jaguares 3

Bonilla clears to Havili and the Crusaders' fullback makes some serious ground! The Crusaders inside the Jaguares' half as Ennor goes down the left win. Five metres away as Kieran Read has a go. Advantage to the Crusaders, Mo'unga tries to dance through but gets taken down.

The Crusaders lose the ball, but we'll go back for the penalty. The Crusaders go quickly! They claim the try, but we'll have a look upstairs. No try the onfield decision. Todd the one to cross over, but it looks like he's been held up. No try should stand.

8:42pm: 49 mins - Crusaders 10 Jaguares 3

Moody and Franks assert themselves in the scrum to give the Crusaders a penalty! The Crusaders will have a lineout right inside the Jaguares' half. Taylor throws, but a rare mistake from Sam Whitelock gives possession right back to the Jaguares! They'll have a scrum now.

8:40pm: 47 mins - Crusaders 10 Jaguares 3

Free kick for the Crusaders, but the kick's not out. The Jaguares go to the air and Boffelli beats Havili! The Jaguares go wide as Matera tries his luck on the left. The Jaguares spread the ball now out to Moroni's wing, but the Crusaders have him covered.

Medrano bumps out of one tackle, before the Jaguares spill the ball, Lavanini again! Crusaders' scrum again, but the Jaguares with all the play at the moment.

8:38pm: 45 mins - Crusaders 10 Jaguares 3

Oh my word! The Jaguares go close out of nothing. Moroni has space on the right wing, and chips over the top. He regathers, before looking for Orlando inside him. Goodhue somehow gets back to save the try, but a knock on is ruled against the Jaguares. Crusaders' scrum.

8:36pm: 43 mins - Crusaders 10 Jaguares 3

Jaguares lineout and they keep ball in hand again. Bonilla tries an inside pass, but the Crusaders read it. Bonilla tries to go over the top, but Mo'unga is there to tidy up and clear the ball. Another Jaguares lineout.

8:33pm: 41 mins - Crusaders 10 Jagaures 3

We're all good to go for the second half. Both sides unchanged. Bonilla kicks off!

8:21pm: HALFTIME - Crusaders 10 Jaguares 3

Penalty! Crusaders scrum after Lavanini knocks on. Less than 20 seconds to play in the first half. Hall tries to run and the Crusaders break! Ennor makes good ground before being tackled. Douglas has a crack, before Hall looks to go up the middle. The Crusaders win the penalty!

Captain Whitelock wants the points. Mo'unga with the kick, and he nails it for another three points to end the half.

8:15pm: 38 mins - Crusaders 7 Jaguares 3

Aerial bombardment from the Jaguares now. Another bomb from Bonilla goes straight to Havili as the Crusaders can counter. Read knocks on though! Jaguares scrum.

Cubelli feeds and de la Fuente takes the line on. Boffelli tries to step his way through before Creevy straightens. The Jaguares try to move to the other wing now, but Orlando can't hold on. Mo'unga looks to go over the top with the advantage, but the kick is a shocker!

The Jaguares back to where they started. Matera gets an offload away and the ball winds up with Moroni on the wing! The winger is through, before David Havili saves a certain try with a last ditch tackle! Unreal defence from Havili.

8:10pm: 33 mins - Crusaders 7 Jaguares 3

Crusaders' scrum. Hall feeds. The front row comes up with a mighty shove and win a penalty! Mo'unga goes downfield and the Crusaders will have an attacking lineout.

Taylor's throw is way over the top though and the Jaguares have it. Bonilla puts a bomb up, Reece contests it and the ball goes straight to Ennor - who's offside, albeit accidentally. Jaguares scrum.

8:07pm: 31 mins - Crusaders 7 Jaguares 3

The Jaguares win a penalty, and they want the lineout this time! They bring it down, and the forwards look to pick and go. Out to the backs now as the ball goes wide. The Crusaders turn it over though! Bridge and Taylor with a brilliant defensive effort!

8:03pm: 27 mins - Crusaders 7 Jaguares 3

TRY!!! The Crusaders strike from nowhere! Bridge kicks to Bonilla, before Todd claims the ball at the breakdown. Read goes wide to Whitelock, who passes inside to Taylor.

Taylor is through, and he scores wide on the left for the Crusaders' first points of the night.

Mo'unga with the conversion attempt, and jeez - it's a beauty! Crusaders take the lead in style!

8:00pm: 25 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 3

Slight stoppage with Matera hurt for the Jagaures. Kieran Read gives a team talk in the Crusaders' huddle. Jaguares lineout. Creevy throws and again the Jaguares look to keep hold of the ball. Cubelli goes for the box kick, Reece accepts. Hall kicks now as Bonilla claims.

The Crusaders turn the ball over, but they can't hold on. The ball goes wide for Moroni on the wing, but Bridge tackles him into touch to win a lineout for the Crusaders.

7:56pm: 21 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 3

Penalty against Moody at the scrum, Jaguares lineout right inside Crusaders territory. Bonilla tries to kick over the top, but Hall is there to take the mark. He kicks into touch for another Jaguares lineout.

7:51pm: 16 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 3

Penalty! Jaguares scrum, and they'll run off the back again. Ennor tries to intercept Boffelli's pass but knocks on, so we'll have another scrum.

Cubelli feeds, and Moroni runs off the back. Advantage for the Jagaures as they get into the 22. The ball goes into touch, but we'll go back for the penalty. The Jaguares want the points.

Bonilla for the first points of the night, and he slots it! The Jaguares take the lead!

7:45pm: 10 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Franks runs at the Jaguares' line, but has the ball stolen by de la Fuente. Bonilla kicks long, but Bridge grounds the ball to force a 22-dropout.

7:43pm: 8 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Cubelli feeds and the Crusaders scrum does the goods! The Jaguares are going backwards before another box kick. Bridge claims it before Hall tries a kick of his own into the corner. Bonilla returns fire, but the ball goes into touch for a Crusaders lineout.

Taylor throws long for Mo'unga and the Crusaders can attack again. The Crusaders look to Bridge on the wing, but Taylor's tip-on is forward. Another Jaguares scrum.

7:40pm: 5 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

The Jaguares win their own scrum, before Cubelli goes for the box kick. It's not out and straight to Reece. The Crusaders can run the ball now. Advantage for the Crusaders as the Jagaures knock on in an attempted intercept. Bridge tries to take the line on, but loses the ball forward, Jaguares scrum.

7:38pm: 3 mins - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Hall feeds, and Read takes the ball from the back of the scrum. The Crusaders go wide to Sevu Reece, who offloads to Mo'unga before going into touch. Mo'unga is tackled but loses the ball forward in the tackle of Boffelli. Jaguares scrum now.

7:36pm: 1 min - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

Straight away the Jaguares try to run the ball from inside their own half. The Crusaders have turned the ball over and have the advantage! The home side spill the ball, we'll go back for a Crusaders scrum.

7:35pm: KICK OFF - Crusaders 0 Jaguares 0

We're away! Richie Mo'unga sends the ball into the Christchurch sky to start the 2019 Super Rugby final!

7:34pm

Healthy cheer for the Jaguares as they take the field. They'll need to make history tonight to claim the trophy, the Crusaders with a perfect home record in play off matches.

7:32pm

The Crusaders are first out of the tunnel, meanwhile Scott Robertson is out on the field pumping the crowd up!

7:30pm

Both sides in the sheds, final preparations well underway. Kick off not far away now.

7:20pm

Argentina captain Augustin Creevy is giving the Jaguares a serious rark up out on field. The visitors are pumped for tonight - and why wouldn't you be!

7:00pm

Good evening! What a treat we're in for tonight. Orangetheory Stadium is sold out, with Christchurch out in force to support their side towards another title. The Jagaures won't be alone though, with a gathering of Argentinian fans are in the house as well.

Kick off around half an hour away!

PREVIEW

If you're feeling a bit of deja vu, you aren't alone, with the Crusaders tonight lining up in the hopes of a third straight Super Rugby final.

Scott Robertson's side have conquered all before them to once again have a shot at the trophy as the overwhelming favourites for tonight's final.

Standing in their way, a Jaguares side already having made history by reaching their first ever final, and are by no means here to make up the numbers.

The hosts are saying goodbye to a number of players and staff tonight, with the likes of Kieran Read, Owen Franks and Jordan Taufua leaving, joined by assistant coach Ronan O'Gara next season.

TEAMS:

Crusaders: 15. David Havili, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Kieran Read, 7. Matt Todd, 6. Whetu Douglas, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 4. Mitchell Dunshea, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16. Andrew Makalio, 17. George Bower, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Jordan Taufua, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23 Will Jordan.

Jaguares: 15. Emiliano Boffelli, 14. Matias Moroni, 13. Matias Orlando, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente (c), 11. Ramiro Moyano, 10. Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Javier Ortega Desio, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Pablo Matera, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Santiago Medrano, 2. Agustin Creevy, 1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.