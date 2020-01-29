Crusaders-Sunwolves clash in Tokyo second match to be cut or relocated over coronavirus

A second Super Rugby match has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the Crusaders' face-off against the Sunwolves next month now set to be moved from the originally scheduled venue in Tokyo.

Quinten Strange makes a run against the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

Growing concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in Japan saw its government request all sporting events scheduled to be held in the country over the next two weeks to be cancelled, which led SANZAAR to announce the Sunwolves' game against the Brumbies on March 6 in Osaka is now being either relocated or cancelled.

Sunwolves boss Yuji Watase confirmed last night the Crusaders match in Tokyo a week later, on March 14, will no longer be held there as well.

"We are trying to relocate the Brumbies match on 8th March in Osaka and the Crusaders match on 14th in Tokyo to overseas," Watase told reporters in Japan.

"In the beginning, we tried to hold these matches in Japan behind closed doors, but when we thought about what is the best solution, we came to the conclusion to hold these games abroad."

SANZAAR said yesterday it is monitoring players and officials daily in the wake of the virus' outbreak.

"Daily review and monitoring of all participants is now in place under an agreed protocol," it said in its statement on Thursday.

"In terms of the Super Rugby tournament as a whole, management is in regular and close contact with the National Union Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) who have been monitoring teams within their own territories against national health guidelines and health authority directives," SANZAAR said.

"Advice from the CMOs is that within the participating Super Rugby countries there are presently no identified cases of any players, management or match officials [or family members] presenting symptoms associated with the virus, including the Sunwolves."

The coronavirus has caused over 15 sports to postpone or cancel events since the outbreak was confirmed earlier this year, some of which have been Olympic qualifying events and world championships.

While most affected events have been in Asia, sport in Europe is also starting to suffer with the Six Nations Test between Italy and Ireland one of the latest big matches to be cancelled.