Crusaders set sights on 'awesome' Blues in top of the table clash

The Crusaders are now setting their sights on the Blues ahead of a top-of-the-table Super Rugby Aotearoa clash next weekend.

After the Crusaders came from behind for a 40-20 victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin last night, the defending champions will take on the unbeaten Blues at Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium next Saturday.

Both sides are unbeaten with three wins.

Speaking to media after the win over the Highlanders, first-five Richie Mo'unga outlined the Crusaders' excitement at the mouth-watering match up next weekend.

"They're awesome," Mo'unga said

Sevu Reece scores against the Highlanders Source: Photosport

"They are a complete team. They've got everything - the big boys up front and the razzle dazzle outside, and then someone like Beaudy [Barrett] and Otere [Black] to steer the ship.