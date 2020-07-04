TODAY |

Crusaders set sights on 'awesome' Blues in top of the table clash

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders are now setting their sights on the Blues ahead of a top-of-the-table Super Rugby Aotearoa clash next weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jona Nareki could regret this miss for some time. Source: SKY

After the Crusaders came from behind for a 40-20 victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin last night, the defending champions will take on the unbeaten Blues at Christchurch's Orangetheory Stadium next Saturday.

Both sides are unbeaten with three wins.

Speaking to media after the win over the Highlanders, first-five Richie Mo'unga outlined the Crusaders' excitement at the mouth-watering match up next weekend.

"They're awesome," Mo'unga said

Sevu Reece scores against the Highlanders Source: Photosport

"They are a complete team. They've got everything - the big boys up front and the razzle dazzle outside, and then someone like Beaudy [Barrett] and Otere [Black] to steer the ship.

"We'll look forward to playing them next week."

Rugby
Blues
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass
2
'How good is club footy?' – Dan Carter beams after being made Southbridge life member
3
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
4
Blake Green 'irritated' by talk of no future at Warriors
5
'He's trying to play til he's 40' – Dan Carter out to beat dad's record with club return
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:40

Dan Carter stays coy on making Blues debut against Crusaders
00:37

'A bit rusty, but good' – Dan Carter pleased with club rugby return
00:29

Dan Carter clobbered on club rugby return before putting on masterclass

Hoskins Sotutu backed to choose NZ over England or Fiji, says Blues coach