Crusaders secure home final after dominant victory over Blues

A clinical performance from the Crusaders in Christchurch this afternoon against the Blues has secured them a home Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

The southern side dominated proceedings, showing the Blues how to make the most of their opportunities, running through four tries in the 29-6 Anzac Day victory.

It was a disappointing performance from the Blues, who created enough opportunities, but were just unable to capitalize.

The Crusaders flew out of the gates early, thanks to the magical feet of Will Jordan, who danced his way through the Blues defence to score in the fifth minute.

The visiting Blues had chances to reduce the gap not long after, but Plummer pulled a penalty wide left from right in front, and Sotutu was held up on the line moments later.

The Crusaders made them pay for their mistakes, Reece beating a diving Perofeta to touch down in the right corner just before the half hour mark.

Mo’unga and Havili both had chances to extend the lead to 15 late in the half, but neither were able to slot their respective penalties.

The two teams traded penalties coming out of the break, before Codie Taylor bundled over to give the Crusaders a 22-6 advantage going into the final quarter of play.

The game secured, the Crusaders refused to let up, and Jordan beat Christie to a Havili grubber kick to touch down for the home side’s fourth try.