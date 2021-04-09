Crusaders prop Joe Moody dedicates 100th game to late father by raising money for prostate cancer

Crusaders prop Joe Moody is paying a special tribute to his late father when he takes to the field against the Hurricanes for his 100th Super Rugby game this weekend.

Moody is auctioning off his game jersey on Trade Me, with all the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

It is more than just a token of good will from the 32-year-old.

His father and "best mate" Tony sadly passed away from prostate cancer last year, and Moody said the gesture of raising funds for the foundation is in honour of him.

"It's pretty special," Moody told 1 NEWS reporter Jordan Oppert.

"I had daily phone calls from him after training and everything. He loved his footy, was a massive critic, but at the same time he’d give us a plug if we were going good as well."

The jersey is on Trade Me until next Friday, with the current bid $3020.

"Hopefully we can raise a little bit of awareness and raise some important funds for them," Moody said.