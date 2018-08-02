Crusaders forwards ready for war upfront against Lions in Super Rugby final

The Crusaders have named their strongest possible starting side for this Saturday's showdown in Christchurch against the Lions.

Despite the odds stacked well against the visitors, there are some potential problems for the home team.

However, the experienced forward pack says they’ll do what it takes to get the job done.

With injuries to three reserve hookers, All Blacks front rower Codie Taylor may need to put in a full 80 performance if he can muster one.

Coach Scott Robertson said he wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor delivered just that.

"I'm sure he'll go as long as he has to, he's fit and in great form."

Even if he can’t, both Taylor and Robertson are confident reserve Sam Anderson-Heather, who has just six minutes of game time under his belt this season, can fill in as well.

The rest of the Crusaders forwards are also feeling the heat from the Lions’ explosive pack.

Captain Sam Whitelock said they know their opposites are a strength of the South African side.

"They've been playing well all year," he said.

"They're big, strong, physical guys and they used that to their advantage."

There’s also the loss of Jordan Taufua for the game although the Crusaders believe Heiden Bedwell-Curtis is up for the task, taking over the No.6 jersey.

When asked why Bedwell-Curtis was pulled straight in to start over Wallaby Pete Samu, Robertson said it was strategic.

"Heiden is extremely capable and it’s probably more that Pete's exceptional off the bench and can change the pace of the game up."

Should the forwards deliver on Saturday, Robertson will become the first former player to win back-to-back titles as a coach.