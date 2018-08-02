 

Crusaders forwards ready for war upfront against Lions in Super Rugby final

The Crusaders have named their strongest possible starting side for this Saturday's showdown in Christchurch against the Lions.

Despite the odds stacked well against the visitors, there are some potential problems for the home team.

However, the experienced forward pack says they’ll do what it takes to get the job done.

With injuries to three reserve hookers, All Blacks front rower Codie Taylor may need to put in a full 80 performance if he can muster one.

Coach Scott Robertson said he wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor delivered just that.

"I'm sure he'll go as long as he has to, he's fit and in great form."

Even if he can’t, both Taylor and Robertson are confident reserve Sam Anderson-Heather, who has just six minutes of game time under his belt this season, can fill in as well.

The rest of the Crusaders forwards are also feeling the heat from the Lions’ explosive pack.

Captain Sam Whitelock said they know their opposites are a strength of the South African side.

"They've been playing well all year," he said.

"They're big, strong, physical guys and they used that to their advantage."

There’s also the loss of Jordan Taufua for the game although the Crusaders believe Heiden Bedwell-Curtis is up for the task, taking over the No.6 jersey.

When asked why Bedwell-Curtis was pulled straight in to start over Wallaby Pete Samu, Robertson said it was strategic.

"Heiden is extremely capable and it’s probably more that Pete's exceptional off the bench and can change the pace of the game up."

Should the forwards deliver on Saturday, Robertson will become the first former player to win back-to-back titles as a coach.

The game kicks off at 7:30pm on Saturday at AMI Stadium.

The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Argentina have named former Wallabies scrum guru Mario Ledesma as their new coach.

Ledesma replaces Daniel Hourcade, who resigned in June after back to back losses at home to Wales left his side with just two wins in 17 games.

The 45-year-old Ledesma played in four World Cups for Argentina between 1999 and 2011 and has coached at French clubs Stade Francais and Montpellier, NSW Waratahs and Argentine Super Rugby club Jaguares.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge of lifting Argentine rugby, which has gone downhill since Ledesma helped them to third place in the 2007 World Cup, to their best ever performance.

"I was fortunate to represent my country many times as a player and now I am proud to be the captain of the ship," Ledesma said.

"I am not intimidated (by the role). One must be responsible, ready to make sacrifices and to work. We have a huge challenge ahead."

His first games in charge will be in November when Argentina play three Tests away to Ireland, France and Scotland.

Aaron Smith in action against the Pumas in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
Modest Lions coach says team is 'honoured' to play Crusaders in final

Lions coach Swys de Bruin is soaking up this year's Super Rugby final, saying he feels "honoured" to be playing the Crusaders this Saturday.

De Bruin was modest in his evaluation of this weekend's match-up, admitting their hosts don't have many chinks in their armour.

"I must say, they are a very good team - they deserve to be in first place," he said.

"We will have to bring our A game and more.

"Apart from the fact that we have a huge respect for them and what they stand for and how they play, it's a big honour for us to play against them."

The Lions coach said he saw departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd's comments after last Saturday's semi-final saying the Crusaders were "20 points better than any side" and agreed.

"I know Boydy from his Sharks days. He's not far off," de Bruin said.

"Everyone can be beaten... anything can happen on the day. But the fact they are favourites is no lie."

The Lions have made just two changes to their team from their comeback win over the Waratahs in the semis.

Flanker Lourens Erasmus replacing Cyle Brink in the No 7 jersey after coming off the bench last week while winger Courtnal Skosan also rotates into the starting side for Aphiwe Dyantyi.

The final kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrink, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Courtnal Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Warren Whiteley, Cyle Brink, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Jacques van Rooyen. 

Reserves: Corne Fourie, Dylan Smith, Johannes Jonker, Lourens Erasmus, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Howard Mnisi.

Swys de Bruin said the Crusaders deserve the favourites tag but anything can happen in sport. Source: 1 NEWS
