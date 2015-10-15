'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans

Former Auckland, Blues and Chiefs first-five Gareth Anscombe has hit out at Welsh rugby fans, after his controversial move to Cardiff in 2014.

Anscombe, 27, made the move to Europe at the request of Wales coach Warren Gatland in 2014, going on to play 18 Tests for the side since.

With a Welsh mother, Anscombe is eligible to represent Wales, despite having represented New Zealand at under-20 level.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, though, Anscombe said that his move to represent Wales over the All Blacks hasn't gone down well with his new supporters.

"For some reason, my name has managed to rile up a lot of people in Wales and I'm not too sure why," he said.

"Maybe it's because it got built up a lot, or my connection to Gats, for some reason. Maybe that annoyed people. I just seem to be someone who has riled people up. I've learned to not get caught up in it."

Anscombe also pleaded his case in regards to his international eligibility, explaining his rich Welsh heritage.

"My mum is from Cardiff. She still has a Welsh accent. And my grandparents - who have passed away now - were both born and bred in Wales. I know there are always arguments about time service and things like that, and I was crucified for that when I first came over here.