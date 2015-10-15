 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Former Auckland, Blues and Chiefs first-five Gareth Anscombe has hit out at Welsh rugby fans, after his controversial move to Cardiff in 2014.

Anscombe, 27, made the move to Europe at the request of Wales coach Warren Gatland in 2014, going on to play 18 Tests for the side since.

With a Welsh mother, Anscombe is eligible to represent Wales, despite having represented New Zealand at under-20 level.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, though, Anscombe said that his move to represent Wales over the All Blacks hasn't gone down well with his new supporters.

"For some reason, my name has managed to rile up a lot of people in Wales and I'm not too sure why," he said.

"Maybe it's because it got built up a lot, or my connection to Gats, for some reason. Maybe that annoyed people. I just seem to be someone who has riled people up. I've learned to not get caught up in it."

Anscombe also pleaded his case in regards to his international eligibility, explaining his rich Welsh heritage.

"My mum is from Cardiff. She still has a Welsh accent. And my grandparents - who have passed away now - were both born and bred in Wales. I know there are always arguments about time service and things like that, and I was crucified for that when I first came over here.

"I've been here almost four years now and hopefully people are starting to think of me as Welsh. Every now and then people will still say, 'You're a Kiwi' and I don't want to take away my New Zealand heritage, but that has taken time and it will continue to take time."

Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland's Dalton Papali'i (C celebrate a try with team mate Jordan Trainor (R during the Lions vs Auckland Mitre 10 Cup rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Thursday the 4th of October 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz
Auckland allow fans free entry to Mitre 10 Cup final against Canterbury
2
Gareth Anscombe’s parents have flown to London to cheer on the New Zealand-born fullback as he tries to help Wales overcome South Africa.
'I was crucified' - former Blues, Chiefs first-five opens up about criticism from Welsh fans
3
Dane Gagai needed medical attention after this huge hit against Tonga.
After popularity of Kangaroos Test, Mate Ma'a Tonga coach suggests Eden Park for Kiwis face-off
4
The discarded flanker scored twice in his side's 38-17 win over Wellington.
Watch: Akira Ioane sends message to All Blacks selectors, puts Auckland into Mitre 10 Cup final
5
Tasman woman sets skydiving record with massive freefall from 25km above the earth
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Canterbury player Mitchell Drummond celebrates his try during their Mitre 10 Cup Semi Final game Tasman v Canterbury. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Friday 19 October 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Canterbury secure Mitre 10 Cup final spot with win over Tasman
00:37
A number of fresh faces are with the All Blacks for their end of year tour.

Steve Hansen's message to All Blacks' young guns - 'It's the start of their turn to have a crack at the jersey'
00:47
A whopping 51 players are making the trip to Japan with the All Blacks.

'We have to run two buses' - Brodie Retallick relishing All Blacks' biggest ever touring squad
England rugby coach Eddie Jones

'This is not new territory' - Eddie Jones unfazed by impending England sacking