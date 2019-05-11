Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks

The Chiefs have managed to keep their season alive in thrilling fashion after scoring a sensational game-winning try off a kickoff in the final minutes of their Super Rugby clash with the Sharks.

The two sides traded blows throughout the match but the Sharks looked to have the upper edge after they pushed out to a 23-17 lead with Chiefs hooker Nathan Harris in the sin bin.

But the Chiefs refused to lay down and quit in Hamilton.

Back to 15 men, the Chiefs managed to reduce the lead to one point when Anton Lienert-Brown scored at the end of 16 phases of play.

The Sharks opted for a deep kickoff to try and pin the Chiefs in their half with 10 minutes to go but the exact opposite happened.

Solomon Alaimalo took the kick inside his 22m and flicked it off to Alex Nankivell instead of kicking.

Nankivell then made a break to the surprise of the Sharks, making it to halfway down the left wing before passing back in field to Alaimalo.

Alaimalo then linked up with captain Brad Weber he ran the rest of the way to score and give the Chiefs a 29-23 lead, which they held on to to take the crucial win.