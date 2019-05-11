TODAY |

Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Chiefs
Hamilton and Waikato

The Chiefs have managed to keep their season alive in thrilling fashion after scoring a sensational game-winning try off a kickoff in the final minutes of their Super Rugby clash with the Sharks.

The two sides traded blows throughout the match but the Sharks looked to have the upper edge after they pushed out to a 23-17 lead with Chiefs hooker Nathan Harris in the sin bin.

But the Chiefs refused to lay down and quit in Hamilton.

Back to 15 men, the Chiefs managed to reduce the lead to one point when Anton Lienert-Brown scored at the end of 16 phases of play.

The Sharks opted for a deep kickoff to try and pin the Chiefs in their half with 10 minutes to go but the exact opposite happened.

Solomon Alaimalo took the kick inside his 22m and flicked it off to Alex Nankivell instead of kicking.

Nankivell then made a break to the surprise of the Sharks, making it to halfway down the left wing before passing back in field to Alaimalo.

Alaimalo then linked up with captain Brad Weber he ran the rest of the way to score and give the Chiefs a 29-23 lead, which they held on to to take the crucial win.

The victory moves the Chiefs into fourth in the New Zealand conference ahead of the Blues on 23 points - one point outside of the top eight.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    Chiefs
    Hamilton and Waikato
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    2
    The new playmaker has made an instant impact, help the Warriors to a 26-18 victory.
    Kodi Nikorima seals Warriors' comeback win with no-look bullet pass to set up Pita Hiku's try in final minute
    3
    The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
    Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
    4
    New Zealand's Joseph Parker knocks out USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Joseph Parker back in Las Vegas training despite next fight yet to be finalised
    5
    1 NEWS
    Ma'a Nonu gets stick from Blues teammates after bringing $140,000 Tesla car to training - 'It's my wife's car!'
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    00:30
    The Blues suffered their fourth straight loss, going down 22-12 at Eden Park in Auckland.

    Jordie and Beauden Barrett star in Hurricanes' thrilling Super Rugby win over Blues
    Hurricanes Ben Lam. Blues v Hurricanes, Super 15 Rugby, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 10 May 2019. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

    Hurricanes overcome Blues in gruelling NZ Super Rugby derby clash
    Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape scores a try in the tackle of Blues' halfback Augustine Pulu. Round 18 Super Rugby match, Hurricanes v Blues. Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Saturday 7th July 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

    Super Rugby Picks: Blues and Canes clash, Crusaders look to rebound in Pretoria
    Chiefs substitute Michael Allardice secures lineout ball for the Chiefs during the Super Rugby match - Chiefs v Rebels played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 21 May 2016. Copyright Photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

    Injury bug bites Chiefs once again, two more join long list of sidelined stars for clash with Sharks