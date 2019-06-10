Chiefs rest Cane, Cruden, Lienert-Brown for Sunwolves trip

The Chiefs will be without star trio Sam Cane, Anton Lienert-Brown and Aaron Cruden for their trip to face the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Source: 1 NEWS

Following last night's 25-15 victory over the Crusaders in Hamilton, the Chiefs sit top of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference with two wins from their first two matches, the only Kiwi side with an unbeaten record.

However, with All Blacks rest orders meaning certain players can't play more than 180 minutes from the first three matches, both Cane and Lienert-Brown won't travel to Japan.

Cruden meanwhile is under no such rest instructions, not involved with the All Blacks since his initial departure to France in 2018, although coach Warren Gatland insisting he too needs to be managed early in the season.

Read more: Chiefs claim victory over Crusaders in thrilling Super Rugby derby

"It's important at the start of the season, we need to rotate the squad," Gatland says.

"We need to be giving players in the squad some game time, and making sure that we are prepared for towards the end of the season if we do pick up other injuries."