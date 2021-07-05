TODAY |

Chiefs hooker Taukei'aho joins All Blacks as injury cover

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho will become the fifth rookie in this year’s All Blacks squad after being called in as injury cover this morning.

Samisoni Taukei’aho. Source: Photosport

Taukei’aho has been called in by coach Ian Foster ahead of Saturday's first Test against Fiji in Dunedin for Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua.

All Blacks management said Aumua has reported concussion symptoms after playing the majority of the second half of Saturday’s 102-0 blowout against Tonga in Auckland.

Taukei'aho may not earn a Test debut like the other four rookies did last weekend though with both Dane Coles and Codie Taylor fit and available to play Fiji.

