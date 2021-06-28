Chiefs forward Lachlan Boshier heads to Japan on two-year deal

Chiefs loose forward Lachlan Boshier will be heading offshore to play in Japan, the club announced this afternoon.

Chiefs loose forward Lachlan Boshier is heading to Japan on a two-year deal. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old loose forward has signed a two-year deal with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights. Boshier debuted for the Chiefs in 2016 and has 64 appearances to his name.

Known for his outstanding ability to turn over the ball and earn possession at the breakdown, he has cemented himself as a regular starter for the side.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Chiefs," Boshier said.

"There is a great group of people involved with the club, the team, staff and fans are outstanding. I am exceptionally thankful to the coaching staff, especially Barnsey [forwards coach Neil Barnes]. The work they do is immense and has allowed me to develop into the player I am today.

“While I am sad to leave the Chiefs, I am excited for the new challenge ahead. It is a great opportunity, and I will be looking forward to embracing the Japanese culture."

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins said Boshier was an "exceptionally talented player" who had greatly contributed to the club's success.

"We know he will continue to impress over in Japan, and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career,” Collins said.