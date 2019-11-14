Cheeky Springboks World Cup-winner Faf de Klerk delivers epic burn to vanquished English rival

South Africa's World Cup-winning halfback Faf de Klerk wasted no time in rubbing his victory in the face of friend and club teammate Tom Curry, who was on the losing side in the Yokohama final.

The pair returned to training at Sale this week, giving the lively de Klerk an opportunity to highlight his world title at the expense of his friend, English backrower Curry.

Curry told The Times that de Klerk walked up behind him at a team meeting and placed his World Cup winner's medal on his shoulder.

“I don’t think he even said, ‘Hi’, he just put it there,” Curry said.

De Klerk told The Times that he "just wanted to show my medal to Tom".

The South African went viral after the win for a picture of him drinking from the Webb Ellis Cup in his undies.