TODAY |

Cheeky Springboks World Cup-winner Faf de Klerk delivers epic burn to vanquished English rival

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Africa
UK and Europe

South Africa's World Cup-winning halfback Faf de Klerk wasted no time in rubbing his victory in the face of friend and club teammate Tom Curry, who was on the losing side in the Yokohama final.

The pair returned to training at Sale this week, giving the lively de Klerk an opportunity to highlight his world title at the expense of his friend, English backrower Curry.

Curry told The Times that de Klerk walked up behind him at a team meeting and placed his World Cup winner's medal on his shoulder.

“I don’t think he even said, ‘Hi’, he just put it there,” Curry said.

De Klerk told The Times that he "just wanted to show my medal to Tom".

The South African went viral after the win for a picture of him drinking from the Webb Ellis Cup in his undies.

He also met Prince Harry in a similar state of undress. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The World Cup winner even met Prince Harry in his budgy smugglers. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Africa
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blues rookie forced to retire due to neck condition on eve of dream Super Rugby campaign - 'I could die'
2
Steven Adams impresses NBA fans with length-of-the-court throw during OKC's loss to Lakers
3
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
4
Cheeky Springboks World Cup-winner Faf de Klerk delivers epic burn to vanquished English rival
5
NZ to rue non-review after English openers survive first hour of historic Bay Oval Test
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:03

There needs to be realistic expectations for Dave Rennie, says former Wallabies coach
00:18

Embroiled in Epstein sex scandal, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Austria to place police station in Hitler’s birthplace, aiming to thwart Nazi pilgrimages

UK Conservatives accused of Twitter deception in debate