Braydon Ennor 'still scrambling for words' after All Blacks call-up

Crusaders youngster Braydon Ennor was happy to relive the moment he found out he'd become an All Black for the first time, one of four new inclusions in Steve Hansen's side for the start of the Rugby Championship.

After a stellar season so far with the Crusaders, 21-year-old Ennor was picked by coach Hansen for the very first time, included in the two opening Rugby Championship Tests against Argentina and South Africa.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Ennor says he's still struggling to come to terms with realising a career goal.

"[I'm] still scrambling for words. [I'm] pretty stoked to say the least," Ennor said.

Reece says it was emotional time for him and his family after getting his first All Blacks call up.

"We don't have a TV or Sky in my flat, so I was on my phone trying to find it. I hear my flatmate come running down the hall, he's overheard it on the phone to his mum. He jumped on me and let me know.

"I was straight on the phone to my old man, he was pretty happy as well."

However, while it may be easy to get carried away with a first international call-up, Ennor is concentrating only on this weekend's Super Rugby final, named to start in midfield in place of injured teammate, Ryan Crotty.

"For this week, [I'm] focusing on being a Crusader, then after the final whistle blows, then I can look forward to what's to come."

The Crusaders face the Jaguares in Christchurch tomorrow night.

The Crusaders back was one of four new caps in Steve Hansen's squad. Source: 1 NEWS
