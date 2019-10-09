Brave Blossoms feel gravity of monumental RWC clash with Scotland - 'One win away from making history'

Saturday night's Rugby World Cup match against Scotland isn't being lost on Japan with every Brave Blossom knowing exactly what's at stake.

Despite their upset win over Ireland earlier in the pool stage to sit undefeated so far, a loss to Scotland this weekend could be enough to deny them of their first knockout stage appearance in team history.

In fact, it would be an almost mirror circumstance to their 2015 campaign in which despite their upset win over South Africa, their only loss in pool play saw them ultimately miss out on reaching the quarter-finals.

Coincidentally, that loss was also against Scotland.

Outside back Lomano Lemeki said that 45-10 loss is on the squad's mind.

"The foundations were laid last World Cup with how well the boys did then," Lemeki told media.

"But they came up just short and it was Scotland that ended it then so it's almost a bit of revenge - we get to give one back this weekend.

"All the hard work has paid off in the first three games but it doesn't mean anything if we don't win this weekend."

Scotland play Russia tonight ahead of Saturday's game which will help make the picture clearer for Japan will need to do to ensure they reach the quarter-finals.

However, Wimpie van de Walt said the easiest way is to just win the Test.

"Guys are just focusing on getting the win because it's one win away from making history," van de Walt said.

The lock added the result wouldn't just mean a quarter-final berth for the team, but a lasting impact on the game in Japan.

"Hopefully a lot of young kids start playing rugby - I saw a lot of videos on the internet of people playing rugby after the games, all the Japanese kids.

"Hopefully we can do well on the weekend and get one more game in the World Cup.

"Last week, 47 per cent of the country watched [Japan v Ireland] so it's pretty amazing to think 50 million people watched the game."

Should Japan win on Saturday, not only would they reach the quarter-finals but they'd do so as Pool A's top seed meaning, almost in another coincidence, they'll face the Springboks in the knockout stages.