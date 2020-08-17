TODAY |

Blues vs Crusaders called off again by Covid-19

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore says it's vital the team find another pre-season fixture after their Footy Fest clash against the Crusaders was called off.

The North v South match was scheduled to take place at Eden Park on August 29. Source: Photosport

Saturday's game at Eden Park was scheduled to make up for last year's sold-out Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the sides, which was also halted by Covid-19.

“We completely understand the situation and we support the directive from the New Zealand Government to reduce risk of any exposure and spread of this virus,” Hore said.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and of course all of our fans. We all need to do our part to protect any spread of Covid-19 and at the current Level 3 alert means we are unable to proceed with the game."

Hore said officials are moving to make sure players and fans get another game in.

“Pre-season fixtures ensure an even playing field, adequate conditioning and preparation for the intensity of the competition.

"We are exploring all avenues in order to play a pre-season game due to its importance to the overall outcome of the competition and our ability to be a genuine contender.”

Rugby
Victor Waters
Coronavirus Pandemic
Blues
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
'I messed it up' — Rafael Nadal stuns Australian Open reporters with unintended leak
2
Blues vs Crusaders called off again by Covid-19
3
Almost 1000 rowers in limbo as fate of NZ championships up in the air due to new Covid-19 outbreak
4
Inspirational Paeroa man completes ultramarathon in gumboots to raise money for youth
5
America's Cup challengers philosophical as Prada Cup final postponed by Covid-19
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:16

What new Covid-19 jargon 'CT values' means and why they're important

Snooki confirmed with Covid-19 - 'This is scary'
05:08

Medical expert gives his 'best guess' to when NZ can return to Alert Level 1
04:21

Pokeno residents baffled as they wake to find they've moved from Waikato to Auckland