Blues vs Crusaders called off again by Covid-19

Blues chief executive Andrew Hore says it's vital the team find another pre-season fixture after their Footy Fest clash against the Crusaders was called off.

The North v South match was scheduled to take place at Eden Park on August 29. Source: Photosport

Saturday's game at Eden Park was scheduled to make up for last year's sold-out Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the sides, which was also halted by Covid-19.

“We completely understand the situation and we support the directive from the New Zealand Government to reduce risk of any exposure and spread of this virus,” Hore said.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and of course all of our fans. We all need to do our part to protect any spread of Covid-19 and at the current Level 3 alert means we are unable to proceed with the game."

Hore said officials are moving to make sure players and fans get another game in.

“Pre-season fixtures ensure an even playing field, adequate conditioning and preparation for the intensity of the competition.