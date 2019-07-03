TODAY |

Black Ferns thrash USA to continue Super Series winning streak

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The Black Ferns have kept up their winning ways, completing a comprehensive 33-0 victory over the USA in San Diego.

Backing up from their 35-20 victory over Canada last weekend, the Black Ferns didn't have to wait long to open the scoring, with center Carla Hohepa grabbing the first try after just six minutes.

Hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate doubled New Zealand's lead not long after, the Black Ferns' forward pack proving too strong for the USA at close range for a 14-0 lead.

Some quick work from halfback Kendra Cocksedge led to the next try, with a quick tap catching the USA napping, before a long pass out to Natahlia Moors allowed the winger her first points in Test rugby with an effort in the corner. The Black Ferns taking a 19-0 lead into the break.

Pia Tapsell and Eloise Blackwell scored second half tries. 

The USA would manage to stem the flow of points after that, but the damage was already done, the Black Ferns taking an astounding victory, keeping their opponents scoreless in the process.

The Black Ferns next face France in San Diego on Sunday morning NZT, before closing the Super Series against England on July 15.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand proved too strong for their hosts with a 33-0 win in San Diego. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
2
Ioane was part of the All Blacks' foundation day earlier this week.
Akira Ioane, six ex-All Blacks headline Māori All Blacks squad to face Fiji
3
It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes.
Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'
4
Eoin Morgan supported the Black Caps' captain ahead of tonight's clash in Durham.
England skipper goes in to bat for under-fire Kane Williamson
5
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker with his brother John training at The Wreck Room, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 1 May 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Joseph Parker's brother John detained at US airport after physical altercation
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:55
The All Blacks coach was full of praise for the new All Blacks picked in the first squad of the year.

Steve Hansen looking forward to working with new All Blacks 'pocket rocket' Sevu Reece

00:15
Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson were included in the 39-man squad to face Argentina and South Africa.

Sevu Reece headlines four debutants named in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
04:43
Stevenson says Weber's form should see him at least make the cut for the Rugby Championship.

Scotty Stevenson says 'if there's any justice in the world', Brad Weber has to make All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad
00:56
The midfielder broke a thumb in last weekend's semifinal against the Hurricanes.

Ryan Crotty, Scott Barrett to miss Super Rugby final with hand injuries