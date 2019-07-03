Black Ferns thrash USA to continue Super Series winning streak

The Black Ferns have kept up their winning ways, completing a comprehensive 33-0 victory over the USA in San Diego.

Backing up from their 35-20 victory over Canada last weekend, the Black Ferns didn't have to wait long to open the scoring, with center Carla Hohepa grabbing the first try after just six minutes.

Hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate doubled New Zealand's lead not long after, the Black Ferns' forward pack proving too strong for the USA at close range for a 14-0 lead.

Some quick work from halfback Kendra Cocksedge led to the next try, with a quick tap catching the USA napping, before a long pass out to Natahlia Moors allowed the winger her first points in Test rugby with an effort in the corner. The Black Ferns taking a 19-0 lead into the break.

Pia Tapsell and Eloise Blackwell scored second half tries.

The USA would manage to stem the flow of points after that, but the damage was already done, the Black Ferns taking an astounding victory, keeping their opponents scoreless in the process.