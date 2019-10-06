TODAY |

Black Ferns sevens thrash Japan, Russia to begin World Series with a bang

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Sevens

The Black Ferns sevens have begun the new World Series in fine fettle, overpowering both Japan and Russia to begin the USA Sevens in Glendale.

Defending the 2018/19 title won earlier this year, the Kiwi women got off to an ideal start, captain Sarah Hirini opening the scoring after just two minutes, combining with Stacey Waaka to go in under the posts.

Japan would hit back with a try of their own though, Fumiko Otake showing that the Kiwi women wouldn’t have it all their own way.

A yellow card to Chiharu Nakamura made things easier for New Zealand, Shakira Baker scoring before the break, taking a 12-7 advantage into the break.

While the first half was a close affair between the two sides, the second spell belonged entirely to the Black Ferns sevens.

A second to Baker after the resumption was followed by another to Hirini, before Kelly Brazier and Michaela Blyde completed a staggering victory.

The Kiwi women wouldn't relent in their second match either, taking on Russia.

A hat-trick saw Brazier take her tally of tries on the opening day to four, while Waaka, Terina Te Tamaki and Montessa Tairakena also scored, the Black Ferns sevens claiming another emphatic win - this time 40-12.

New Zealand continue pool play against England later today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The defending champions powered to a first-up 40-7 victory in Glendale, USA. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
Sevens
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
2
Samoa hit with another Rugby World Cup yellow card after filthy high shot against Japan
3
Japan within touching distance of World Cup quarterfinals after victory over Samoa in Toyota
4
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
5
'Proud and relieved' - Kiwi Jamie Joseph leads Japan to brink of rugby history
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:29

Japan within touching distance of World Cup quarterfinals after victory over Samoa in Toyota
00:29

Wallabies youngster Jordan Petaia beats three defenders to score in Test debut
00:29

England's Manu Tuilagi escapes being sent off despite taking out airborne Pumas player with big hit
00:30

England banish 2015 demons, seal RWC quarter-finals spot with methodical win after Pumas stung by red card