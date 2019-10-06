Black Ferns sevens thrash Japan, Russia to begin World Series with a bang

The Black Ferns sevens have begun the new World Series in fine fettle, overpowering both Japan and Russia to begin the USA Sevens in Glendale.

Defending the 2018/19 title won earlier this year, the Kiwi women got off to an ideal start, captain Sarah Hirini opening the scoring after just two minutes, combining with Stacey Waaka to go in under the posts.

Japan would hit back with a try of their own though, Fumiko Otake showing that the Kiwi women wouldn’t have it all their own way.

A yellow card to Chiharu Nakamura made things easier for New Zealand, Shakira Baker scoring before the break, taking a 12-7 advantage into the break.

While the first half was a close affair between the two sides, the second spell belonged entirely to the Black Ferns sevens.

A second to Baker after the resumption was followed by another to Hirini, before Kelly Brazier and Michaela Blyde completed a staggering victory.

The Kiwi women wouldn't relent in their second match either, taking on Russia.

A hat-trick saw Brazier take her tally of tries on the opening day to four, while Waaka, Terina Te Tamaki and Montessa Tairakena also scored, the Black Ferns sevens claiming another emphatic win - this time 40-12.