Black Ferns Sevens perform emotional haka after medal ceremony

The Black Ferns Sevens have concluded their golden Olympics campaign with a passionate haka.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The team returned to an empty Tokyo Stadium after their 26-12 win over France in the final for the medal ceremony alongside the French and bronze medallists Fiji.

After awarding each other their medals - a quickly-developing tradition of team events at this year's Games due to Covid-19 restrictions preventing officials from presenting them - the team gathered for photos with the other medallists.

With formalities out the way though, the team came back together and laid down their gold medals in front of them before welcoming their management in.

The Black Ferns Sevens perform a haka after their medal ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Veteran Portia Woodman led the haka while Fiji and France watched on.

The Black Ferns Sevens finished with flair, forming their world-renowned formation with inspirational captain Sarah Hirini at the front on one knee.

An emotional Hirini told Sky Sports shortly after the final she was dedicating the moment to her late mum who died earlier this year.

"I love you mum, I miss you," she said through tears.

Hirini told 1 NEWS before departing for Tokyo her mum's passing was still "really raw" for her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It's pretty challenging at times not being close to my family and being away from them at such a hard time, but I know that this is where she wants me to be and she was at the last Olympics with me," Hirini told 1 NEWS.

"It's going to be a pretty special time for my family to be able to have something exciting to look forward to."

The Black Ferns Sevens have been building towards this year's Olympic campaign for the last five years after narrowly missing out on gold to Australia in 2016.

In that time though, Hirini said they've built a sisterhood like no other.