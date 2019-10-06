TODAY |

Black Ferns sevens perfect on first day of new World Series

The Black Ferns sevens have had a perfect start to the first leg of the new World Series, finishing the first day of the USA Sevens with three wins from three.

Following victories over both Japan and Russia, the Ferns finished day one with their final pool match coming 36-0 against England in Glendale.

Kelly Brazier would open the scoring after three minutes, her fourth try of the day after scoring one against Japan, and a hat-trick against Russia.

The defending champions powered to a first-up 40-7 victory in Glendale, USA. Source: SKY

The Black Ferns sevens wouldn't have to wait long for a second, captain Sarah Hirini scoring just a minute later, before Niall Williams added a third try before the break. New Zealand with a 19-0 halftime lead.

Stacey Waaka had the first after the break, before Michaela Blyde put the result beyond any real doubt for the defending world champions, Hirini adding her second of the match, and fourth of the day, in the final minute.

The win over England meant that the Black Ferns sevens finished day one having scored 18 tries, while letting in just three at their end.

The Black Ferns sevens will be back in action in their cup quarter-final tomorrow, taking on Pool B's third placed side, Ireland.

The world champions went three from three to start their new campaign in the USA. Source: SKY
